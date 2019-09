Almost a year since the launch of Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MYSC) TV Channel NOW!

The Channel went on air on DSTV this past Tuesday.

Now! is live on channel 209 and whilst its initially driver former Minister of MYSC Thapelo Olopeng can only watch on the sidelines as his baby comes to birth it is commendable that we will finally get to see the content.

So tell me, what happens to those set-top boxes that were paraded on the national broadcaster?