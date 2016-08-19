The storm is over

Rollers restore pride following a season of discontent

Township Rollers’ BeMobile Premier league championship as given their supporters something to shout about again after a turbulent 2015/2016 season.

Following their mid-season on and off the pitch drama, Popa- as they are affectionately known, stamped their name in the history books for the worst championship in the country’s Premier League history.

They started the season well without losing a game in the first round and when it seemed they would have it easy towards the final analysis, their troubles started.

The whole drama began when they signed midfielder, Ofentse Nato, in February this year.

After his third game at Rollers, an avalanche of protests started with different teams complaining that the former India’s Atletico De Kolkata player was not properly registered at Rollers resulting in the club being docked 8 points.

It appeared there had been some irregularities in his registration in the sense that an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) was not applied for prior to the end of the registration period of 31st January 2016.

Botswana Premier League (BPL) board of governors suspended BPL CEO Bennett Mamelodi and the Executive Secretary to the CEO Mogolo Sekgwa.

The then BPL Chairman, Walter Kgabung, and his deputy, Solomon Mantswe were recalled from their positions.

Rollers then referred the Nato judgment to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for clarification of the player’s status.

They argued that according to BFA Play Rules and Regulations Article 22.13 a professional whose contract has expired prior to the transfer window can be registered outside the window.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs were crowned the league champions after Rollers lost points.

The matter was then heard before the National Disciplinary Committee again and the judgment ordered for a play-off fixture as Chiefs could not be crowned champions with soft points.

A deciding fixture that had been scheduled for Francistown ended amid dramatic scenes as Chiefs who had obstinately fielded seven players were reduced to six players after an injury and the fixture was nullified.

Last week the determined Rollers walloped Chiefs 5-1 in a rearranged fixture at Molepolole Sports Complex to claim the championship and although they are yet to receive their trophy and medals, they are relieved that their troubles are over and they have their eyes set on the new season.

Rollers have since started preparing for the next season and they have had a10-day pre-season training camp in Rustenburg.

Over the weekend the team had friendly games in Lesotho where they won 1-0 against Matlama FC and lost 2-1 against United FC.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week Rollers Public Relations Officer Phempheretlhe Pheto said they are waiting to be officially crowned the champions and be given their trophy and medals.

He said they had a difficult season and they just want to bury the past and focus on the coming season.

“We had friendly games to test our players’ fitness and prepare for the new season. Rollers is a big team, so we need to do early preparations and have quality players because our opponents always double their effort when playing against us. On the 3rd September we will be unveiling our new players and launching new sponsors. We want to be very competitive and work hard to defend our title. We are still waiting for CAS date for our case. Management has not yet decided whether to withdraw or not. It is important to understand and know the rules of the game so that mistakes are avoided in future,” said Pheto