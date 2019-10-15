Zimbos seem to have become too numb to complain.

In any case, even if we thought of airing our anger and frustration, who would listen?

Instead some people would end up in hospital beds, if not morgues.

At the beginning of the year, masses took to the streets when the government more than doubled the price of fuel.

Several people were killed and scores were injured when the police brutally dealt with the protesters.

Fast forward to today, the prices that made people protest are now just a mere memory. They have increased tenfold since then!

In the current prevailing situation, one would expect people to be vocal.

But alas, as already mentioned, I guess we have just gotten used or accepted the fact that as a nation, we were born to suffer.

Fuel prices have been going up every week since July while electricity tariffs were increased again, less than two months after the last hike.

This has obviously led to prices of goods and services going up, further eroding incomes.

In some shops, prices of goods are no longer displayed as we are back to that era where prices keep changing.

Street conversations are now about how bad the situation is and the fact that taking to the streets is of no use.

NOW: Current fuel prices

‘Why has God forsaken us?’ asked a random Twitter user? Worryingly, our misery seems far from over as the situation worsens with each passing day.

As if to slap us on our already sad faces, those in power keep telling us to remain strong while they continue to blow millions of dollars on useless trip.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in New York recently for the United Nations Summit with a reportedly 90-member delegation, which included his close associates, all travelling at the expense of the government.

As they wined and dined in the US, hundreds of sick people lay unattended in public hospitals as doctors downed tools again demanding better working conditions and provision of basic drugs and sundries to use.

But well, as the late Michael Jackson sang in one his songs, ‘All I want to say is that they don’t really care about us!’ After all,they seek medical care overseas!