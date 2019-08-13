‘LIFE-CHANGING LIQUID BUT BEWARE THE SNAKE!’ WARNS KGOSI

“Visit Tsodilo Hills. Ask for the sacred water and you will see positive change in your life!” shares Kgosi Kelebetse Keasheta of Tsodilo settlement.

Keasheta maintains the hills that rise up majestically from the flat Ngamiland landscape are not only captivating and mystifying, they hide a healing secret in their sacred spring.

The ancient site, which is under the management of Basarwa Community Trust: Tsodilo Community Trust and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2001, contains an ‘eternal’ well at the very top of the hill.

According to Keasheta countless individuals seeking divine deliverance have used the water and came back with positive testimonies.

“If you want marriage or promotion, you can go there, wash your face or hands with the water and things will open up for you,” states Keasheta, adding some people with a good social standing have derived their luck from the water.

He cited the example of a District Commissioner, claiming they had progressed up the government ladder after frequenting the sacred well.

However, the Trust’s Manager, Nxisae Keeme, warned of a huge serpent that guards the water.

“There is a big snake that lives in there, so people are not encouraged to go there without a guide. We have had unfortunate fatal incidents of people who snuck up there on their own. It is very important to follow instruction when you visit the hills to avoid injuries.”

Keeme explained that when the snake is floating on the water surface, it is indication that the water should not be drawn at that point.

“If anyone attempts to do otherwise, they risk an attack or bad luck!” he said.

The two men were talking about the coming Tsodilo Heritage Challenge, set for August 31 at the site.

The warning was rather an encouragement to visitors to make use of the sacred waters and guides when they visit Tsodilo.

“The tour of the hills comes at a fee. With that P150 guide fee, you can get the water,” added Keeme.

Now in its second edition, the Tsodilo Heritage Challenge is meant to enhance the socio-economic development of the Tsodilo community and to market the hills as a tourism destination.

The Challenge also aims to promote culture and good health.

Activities include a 15 and 30km walk as well as a cultural night, which will be characterized by song and dance.

The chief walker will be retired footballer and former Zebras star, Dipsy Selolwane.

The event is under the guidance of Jwaneng Bush walk organisers.

Its chairperson, Olivia Nthoi stated that they have organised the Challenge together with the Trust, Department of National Museum and Monuments, Ngamiland Sustainable Land Management, which is a United Nations funded project.