The return of Chris Robinson

After a two year hiatus RnB/Neo Soul singer is back with a banging single titled ‘Ghetto Party’ featuring Thabo ‘BeatSlayer’ Nganunu, who also produced and engineered the song.

Known for his soulful sounds, Robinson took a new route on this song by going for a groovy beat with a touch of dancehall.

The singer tellas Grooving in The Ghetto that he went for the unusual sound because he has a lot of party going fans, so the idea was to give them something to groove on.

“The song is from my upcoming album. titled “The Sensational” to be released end of this year. The 12 track album will be predominantly sung in Ikalanga and will take the music industry by storm,” he said.