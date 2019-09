This Sunday, South African actors from popular soapie The Queen, Vuyo ‘Schumi’ Ngcukana and Loyiso ‘Sgaxagaca’ Macdonald will be guests at Cigar Lounge for the Food and Music Sundays festival.

The show, which is brought by Cigar Lounge and Richman, will see local acts, Chrispin The Drummer, DA S, Macx, Shimrock, DJ Maths sharing the stage together with Gabs Diva.

Doors open at 1500hrs.

It’s free for an hour butafter that P100 gets you in.