The last act

Man,48, dies after sex Shocked woman narrates one-night-stand horror

A one-night stand last Thursday turned tragic after a Debswana employee collapsed and died after a steamy sex romp with a woman half his age.

Still shocked and shaken, 23-year old Mavis Ipotseng this week told of how her brief afternoon of sexual pleasure with General Setlhomo Tonyane, 48, turned into a terrifying experience after the man died just moments after the act.

When narrating details of the tragic encounter, Ipotseng who is popularly known as Bongani in the mining town of Jwaneng, confirmed being intimate with the deceased shortly before his death and that she found him gasping for air a few metres from where they had sex.

Ipotseng said she met Tonyane at Sese village where he insisted on giving her a joyride in his Pajero.

“I was walking with my friend when we met him and when he offered me a ride I jumped into the car even though it was my first time to see him,” she said.

She told The Voice that they then drove to Tsonyane village as the deceased said he wanted to buy chickens.

“On our way back he stopped the car near the graveyards and asked for sex and I obliged as he had bought me beer and gums,” said Ipotseng who seemed more shaken than shamed about the incident.

She said after the act, the man went to urinate while she waited in the car and when he took longer than expected to come back, she followed him.

“I found him on the ground having difficulty breathing. I screamed for help and luckily there were people passing by but there was nothing they could do. I then called the police and a friend I was with when I met General,” she said.

Tonyane’s puzzled family who are still struggling to come to terms with his death said they were waiting for the postmortem report as the deceased never showed any sign of sickness or complained of anything before his death.

Officer Commanding Crime Investigation Department (CID) for Jwaneng, Assistant Superintendent Justice Modisane confirmed the death but could not be drawn to divulge much information.