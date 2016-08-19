The jam maker

Business ideas, they say, can be found almost anywhere and jam producer Kesaobaka Ndovie is the first to acknowledge this after finding hers from a pregnancy craving.

The creative 31-year-old entrepreneur from Tlokweng, who now makes a living through making orange marmalade jam says she craved the jam while she was still pregnant.

After giving birth it was the merger of her long held entrepreneurship desire and her creative intuition that turned into a business venture.

The business, she says, grows by the day and she already supplies some of the local supermarkets, such as Choppies with orange marmalade jam.

Ndovie has since submitted her product for testing at Princess Marina hospital and National Food Technology Centre (NAFTEC) in Kanye where it was proven healthy for human consumption, with high levels of energy and protein.

When speaking to Voice Money this week, the enthusiastic entrepreneur said the jam business has proved to be profitable.

“I did the labeling, barcode and the jam logo in South Africa. I buy sugar and oranges locally and I sell the jam at P13.95 each” she said.

Ndovie says she believes her business has the potential to help reduce the high unemployment rate and that she hopes to hire more youth as the business grows.

She says she needs more manpower, especially during deliveries and whenever canning the jam.

The ambitious Ndovie is so passionate about her business that she is even considering supply supplying her product internationally.

She however says some stores reject her whenever she approaches them about supplying the Orange jam to them, but that does not deter her from pursuing the business dream.

Interestingly, Ndovie says she is determined to grow the business by introducing food products such as peanut butter, air freshener and pasta.

“Before starting the business in 2013, I carried out a market survey on the product and the feedback was so amazing,” she said.

The youthful business woman who started the business from her savings says she intends to seek funding to further grow the business.