The city awakes

The fifth edition of Toropo Ya Muka gets underway at the Francistown Sports Complex this Saturday under the hash-tag #AmaLevels.

The event coordinator, Bonno Ngaka, popularly known as DJ Colastraw, revealed a free bus would be provided to transport ticket holders from Bonjour Total filling station at Galo Mall to the venue.

“Tickets are sold at Galo Mall in front of Dunns shop. The event starts at 10am until 6am the following day. This year we do not have a marathon but we will hold 5-a-side football tournament, family fun day and music,” highlighted the veteran DJ.

Revellers can look forward to a line-up that includes: Vee Mampeezy, La Timmy, Judgement Yard, Veezo View, Bangu, Madala and Kelly Jess, Dj Cue, DJ Colastraw, Dvj Dreazy, Dj Timber and more.