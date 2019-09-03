Living her father’s dream

Her father did not achieve his dreams of becoming a doctor so, he diligently guided and supported his daughter, Unami Mulale to study medicine and together with her mother who only made it through elementary school made sure she completes and qualifies as a pediatric intensivist. The only one in the country!

“I guess one could say I am living my father’s dream but really I am a combination of my father’s aspirations and my mother’s heart. In addition to raising her children she was extremely accommodating of others and always had a lot of love to spread. I now get to do the same, ”says Mulale.

With limited funds to pursue his dream, her father had migrated to South Africa to take up work at the mines before returning to Botswana and joining the Police force.

Now years later he cannot be any prouder of his daughter’s achievements.

Equally proud of her father, Mulale explains that her role as a pediatric intensivist simply entails caring and treating critically ill children.

“One faces the possibilities of death with every encounter. As grave as it may be or sound, doing my best is what drives me and so each day I go the hospital full of optimism no matter how bad the situation or case I am attending to may be,” she notes.

So strong is her conviction that she harbors a dream of one day opening a children’s hospital.

Spending hours at the hospital the good doctor says her dream has been necessitated by the fact that, generally health care seems to be tailored for adults.

“Children are not little adults and neither should they be treated as though they are an extension of adult

care,” she says.

With a tinge of sadness in her voice, she goes on to explain that it can appear as though our health institutions are built mainly for adult care and pediatric services can be difficult to access.

A children’s hospital would therefore mean tailoring healthcare to the specific needs of children thereby creating a space where they come first.

In addition clinical and educational programmes can then be developed for optimal positive impact.

Each day, Mulale gets to work early and heads to the Intensive Care Unit – ICU where she checks on her patients, discusses and consults with the necessary teams regarding aspects of treatment for the little ones and sees the patients families who are often scared and in need of reassurance.

Her expertise also means guiding and teaching junior doctors whilst collaborating with ICU personnel (nurses) for best outcomes.

Although composed, she admits it can be difficult.

“I put on my stethoscope daily and fight death in the literal sense. I deeply believe no child should live and die by chance so I push myself. Every child’s life matters, which means every disease that affects children must be addressed including critical illnesses.

My compassion for the hurting and my constant desire to heal draws me to work every day even though my work exposes me to some really heart wrenching moments. I still need to show up and do my small part of making the world better,” she says with a smile.

As a mother herself, Mulale says the love of a parent for their children compels her to do the best every day to save lives.

“Each day as I get ready for work, I spend time with my boys- they read to me and in that time my strength and spirit are renewed to handle the day better. It keeps me grounded,” she reveals.

On most days, she heads to ICU, but on other days, she occupies herself with extensive research that can move her closer to her dream of one day seeing the opening of a children’s hospital in Botswana.

“There are endless opportunities this would bring to us as a nation. As medicine and technology evolve we cannot afford to be passive and leave it to someone else to determine our future. I for one would like to see many more Batswana doctors get into this field. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to do what it takes,” she says.