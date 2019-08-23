It’s Spring once again, a season in which the city is reborn and artists all over the country are rejuvenated.

It’s usually during this time of the year that we witness some of the best outdoor activities in the city.

In light of this, Francistown-based writer MphoKeitumetse has put together a massive two-day event for all artists.

According to Keitumetse, the Artist Market event slated for August 30th and 31st at the Selepa Open Space (opposite Mophato Primary School) is a rare opportunity for poets, sculptors, painters, musicians and many others from the industry to showcase to a wider audience.

“We have so many talented artists who rarely get a platform to share their gifts with the right audience,” she said.

Interested artists can find more information on how to participate at Qoi Productions Studios Facebook Page.

Stalls are on sale ranging between P100 and P150.