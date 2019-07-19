Thakadu hotel blossoms in Boteti

Located on the outskirts of Letlhakane, the eye-catching Thakadu Hotel is truly one of the mining town’s more remarkable diamonds.

Opened on 20 August 2015, the two-star establishment is the only hotel-cum-casino in the Boteti region.

Initially funded by the Botswana Development Cooperation, Thakadu includes 30 air-conditioned rooms, comprising of two Executive Suites, 11 Standard Doubles and 17 Standard Twins. All rooms come equipped with DSTV, mini-bar and wi-fi.

The modern, ultra-chique hotel boasts two conference rooms that can accommodate 100 people each as well as a boardroom that sits 15.

Speaking to Voice Money recently, Thakadu’s Public Relations and Marketing Executive, Ontshegeditse Gaatshwarwe revealed the casino was a big part of the hotel’s attraction.

“The amazing hotel operates a 50-slot machine casino, operated by the state of the art cashless system using magnetic smart cards. It opens from 1000hrs till late every day of the week,” said Gaatshwarwe, adding Thakadu currently employs 57 staff members.

“Our clientele base is made up of mining companies and contractors, corporate organisations, parrastatals, travel operators and private individuals. Our biggest clientele are the government departments, followed by Lucara Botswana and Debswana,” she continued, noting that although Letlhakane is littered with lodges and guesthouses, Thakadu does good business.

“We strive for a share of the steak!” laughed Gaatshwarwe.

She further stressed that while they do not offer self-catering services, the hotel has outside food catering, which includes traditional and western foods.