Tension at the top

Shaya happened to pass by the Botswana Democratic Party’s 38th National Congress held in Mochudi over the weekend.

What stood out was the tension between Tshekedi Khama and President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

TK received a standing ovation from the crowd, who could not contain themselves when TK stood up to ‘Jeka domi’.

I had my eyes glued on both men and President Masisi’s discomfort at TK’s rousing reception was obvious.

Tshekedi Khama

My advice to both is to sit down and talk before things spiral out of hand.

I mean TK is obviously conflicted over the unease between the President and his brother but Shaya applauds him for staying loyal to the BDP.

I would never have guessed he would have lasted this long, blood is thicker than water after all!