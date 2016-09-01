Teen mum drowns baby

A 19 -year-old first time mother appeared in court recently, charged with drowning her two- months- old baby in a bucket full of water.

Kemaketse Phumaphi of New Stands, in the tiny village of Shashe Bridge apparently did the callous act out of bitterness and anger after being dumped by her boyfriend while she was four months pregnant.

With a mouth to feed and no source of income, Phumaphi then decided to end the life of her baby.

The young mother appeared before Francistown Principal Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalu last week and was granted bail after Tonota police confirmed that investigations were nearly complete.

Phumaphi, who was asked not to take a plea, told Magistrate Mulalu that she intends to engage a lawyer to defend her case.