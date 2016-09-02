My teacher forced me to run – Mabote

Botswana’s only representative at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Keatlaretse ‘Carter’ Mabote says he will forever thank his former teacher, Carinah Rahube, for his success in athletics.

Speaking at his farewell ceremony organized by Linchwe CJSS where he works as a teacher, Mabote praised his Rahube for having recruited him into athletics.

Mabote says he had wanted to play football just like many other boys of his school days.

However, the uncompromising Rahube relentlessly pursued him to stick to athletics.

“At times, she forced me to come for athletics training to the extent of punishing me whenever I failed to turn up,” Mabote said.

The paralympian was visibly overwhelmed as he addressed the multitudes at a surprise farewell march organized for him by Linhwe II CJSS.

Responding to the appraisal by his former student, now a fellow teacher at the same school, Carinah Rahube admitted that indeed she ‘discovered’ Mabote together with the Special Education Personnel at Linchwe II CJSS.

“Actually, he was not alone. He was among a group of some students and most of them were really gifted,” Carinah Rahube said.

She said it was a pity others did not continue pursuing their talent like Mabote did.

Rahube went on to narrate how difficult it was to unearth such a talent.

Some of them, including Mabote, did not have passports and she had to help them get the passports with her own money.

Mabote jetted off to Rio from Gaborone on 30th August 2016 accompanied by his coach, Raj Rathedi and Chef de Mission, Obakeng Busang.

The 400m race that he competes on is on the 8th September 2016.