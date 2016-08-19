Tea time fot F/Town women in business

Francistown business women will have an opportunity to network and share business ideas on September 3 at the First Annual Francistown Women in Business High Tea.

Some of the notable guests at the event will include City Mayor Silvia Muzila, ALMA’s Executive Secretary Joy Phumaphi and the city’s successful business women.

The event organized by Martevy Hire Services will see business women from all walks of life in Francistown converge at Adansonia Hotel.

An initiative by three Francistown based business women Theo Khumo, Marea Otlaadisa and Thelma Wame Dihentse, the high tea will emphasize the importance of women empowerment.

The event will be hosted inline with the Bot50 anniversary celebrations under the theme: ‘When a woman is empowered, the world becomes a better place’.

One of the organisers, Khumo told Voice Money in an interview that with the challenges faced by many women in business they found it necessary to bring women together for a networking and brainstorming afternoon.

“We started in Maun on July 30, with Maun Women in Business Open Market,” said Khumo.

The founder of African Wax Prints-Botswana said the Maun event was such a success, as business women from all industries including baby-care, software, bridal, events deco and modeling came in large numbers.

For the Francistown edition, organisers have roped in successful Francistown based business women to discuss carefully selected topics of the day.

Nametso Tshegofatso (City Active Gym) will present on ‘Building a successful brand, while Mavis Taboka Proctor (Proctor Insurance) will tackle the subject of ‘Life and Insurance.

Khumo said it is important for all business women to be part of this initiative and to become part of a solution for the problems they face in doing business.

“We have a lot of challenges as business women and the most common is lack of funds,” she said.

Khumo said business women find themselves isolated as they do not qualify for some of the financial assistance offered by government.

“Most of these target unemployed women. Even youth grants only target unemployed youth, so we have a challenge,” she said.

Khumo said other challenges include lack of operating space and high rentals.

“We have to come together and erase the stereotype that women don’t support each other. If we can unite, the world will become a better place.”