Francistown West MP arrested over graphic video

A graphic video showing a woman being brutally stabbed repeatedly has landed Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane in trouble.

The legislator was arrested and questioned at the Divisional Command-North offices in Francistown on Wednesday afternoon.

Both the Central Police Station Commander Superintendent Lebalang Maniki and Officer Commanding No-15 District Kabo Badirwang said they were not aware of Moswaane’s arrest.

“The matter was handled at the higher office. It was handled by the Divisional Command,” said Moswaane after his release.

The outspoken legislator who recently wrote a letter to President Mokgweetsi Masisi complaining about what he termed harassment by security agencies condemned his arrest and the subsequent investigation.

“Look I shared a video on the Botswana Democratic Party WhatsApp group, with a message condemning violence against women. I had just lost a constituent in Borolong in a similar fashion,” said Moswaane.

The fiery BDP MP said he was shocked that a video he shared on a private BDP platform found its way into police’s hands.

“This is a political witchhunt,” fired Moswaane.

The visible angry Moswaane pointed out to an incident that happened two months back when Minister of Basic Education Bagalatia Arone shared a picture of a naked woman on the same WhatsApp group.

“He was never reprimanded. That was a naked woman he shared but the party leadership never raised a finger. Now when I share a picture of a woman being abused to speak against GBV I get arrested,” he said.

“Since when do we release public statements about what we share in our party groups? Moswaane asked rhetorically.

The disgruntled MP was referring to a statement released by the party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi just moments after his arrest.

In the statement, the party condemns Moswaane for sharing the video, and labeled the act grossly insensitive and undermining the rights the party advocates for around the abuse of women.

Moswaane is allegedly skating on thin ice as he’s seen to be sympathetic to f the MP and the party.

Moswaane wrote in the letter that he fears for his life after his son was kidnapped, handcuffed and transported from Francistown to Palapye by anonymous people.

“My family is being harassed. The DIS is being used to question people in my constituency and my office and house have been broken into. This has been going on for a long time,” he said.

Moswaane said security agents are doing a poll in his constituency to find out if BDP would be able to retain it if he was fired.

“For as long as I’m an MP I’ll always be outspoken, ga nkake ka bua ka pelo molomo o le teng” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Balopi were unsuccessful.

After numerous calls to his phone, he asked to be texted but he was yet to respond to questions at the time of going to press.