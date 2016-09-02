Tafic to Unveil New Staff and Sponsors

This Saturday at Adansonia hotel Tafic will launch their technical sponsors as well as unveiling their new coaches and players as the Francistown-based side prepare to fight their way back into the Premier League after two seasons in the doldrums of the First Division.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, Tafic Marketing Manager Tshiamo Morobosi revealed clothing company Kernville Fashions are the club’s technical sponsors whilst Blessing Moyo is the new coach.

He also quashed rumours that sport manufacturer’s Dlala were their technical sponsors.

“We never signed any deal with Dlala. We just negotiated with them but the deal fell through because we could not meet the financial guarantees they wanted. We do not have the kind of money they wanted,” he said. However, he would not be drawn into giving any further details on the failed Dlala deal.

On another note, Morobosi explained that The Reds will also use the occasion to raise much-needed funds by selling club merchandise and receiving monetary pledges from those willing to help the team fly the Ghetto flag amongst the big boys once again.

“We are expecting pledges from numerous companies and individuals who wish to help us. I can however not give you any names because at the moment all we have are verbal commitments. As soon as we get something in writing from any of them I will give you the names,” was all he was prepared to say.

Meanwhile the club’s Technical Manager, Carlos Motaung, confirmed that Zimbabwean national Moyo will be the new coach and will be assisted by fellow countryman former Sowa Flamingoes head coach Chimbemba.

He went on to reveal that the club has signed two foreign players – Zimbabwean forward, Simbarashe Sithole from Zimbabwean First Division side Technosphere FC and South African midfielder, Stewart Matlala previously of Security Systems.

The launch starts at 10 am and is expected to finish around lunchtime.

Entrance is free but according to Morobosi only those invited will be allowed in.