Suspected serial rapist back in court

A Ramatlabama man who is facing three charges of rape was back in court this week for violating his bail conditions.

Reuben Shampis Morule appeared before Lobatse Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate after a warrant of issued against him for not appearing in court for two consecutive weeks as per his bail conditions.

Morule faces more than three counts of rape and robbery committed in Ramatlabama and in Molepolole.

When asked why he did not obey the bail conditions, Morule claimed he had been hospitalised.

He lamented that ever since he got arrested for not showing up before court, he had failed to take his medication for a week.

“Your honour, I have wounds on my back as a result of not taking medication,” he said.

Morule was granted bail in 2015 for two rape cases and two days after he got released from prison he committed the same crime.

The trial for the rape cases is set to resume on October 3