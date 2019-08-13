A 38-year-old man suspected of swindling people by selling plots that did not belong to him has been remanded in custody to await trial before Molepolole Magistrates Court.

Tumelo Edwin Rakgagana from Bokone ward in Molepolole is facing a single count of obtaining by false pretenses.

He is also said to be mentioning before Extension 2 Magistrates Court for a similar offence committed in Tlokweng and under investigations for yet another allegation involving illegal selling of plot in Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole.

The court heard that, Rakgagana, during the months of June and July 2017 in Molepolole, with intent to defraud Mogolodi Rantsetse unlawfully obtained P26 000.00 from Rantsetse by pretending that he was selling a plot located at Motswasele ward while in actual fact he was not the rightful owner of the said plot and also had no mandate to sell it, and yet such false representation was relied upon by Rantsetse in disbursing the said P26 000.00 to him.

Rakgagana who is commonly known as ‘Stuks’ is said to have advertised the plot in The Advertiser where Rantsetse found the advert and contacted him to buy the plot.

Testifying before court, the rightful owner of the plot, Gomotsang Tshoswe said she acquired it from the late one Masego Letlhoma.

“My sister who stays in Molepolole received a phone call from the headman asking about the plot. Later, on, I met Rantsetse who told me he was the one developing the plot and DCEC was brought in to investigate,” said the outspoken Tshoswe before disclosing that she never had any intention to sell nor did she authorise anyone to sell her plot.

“Mr Rantsetse told me to compensate him after he developed the plot he bought from someone who sold it to him fraudulently and I ended up compensating him P50 000.00.”

Former Molepolole Sub Land Board Chairperson, David Nebang testified in court that he met DCEC in January 2018 when they were investigating an issue in which they showed him Rakgagana’s fake certificate of landownership complete with Rakgagana’s name and signature and a fake stamp issued on the date when the board was not even sitting.

When looking at the certificate, Ntebang realised the endorsing signature and the handwriting was different from his.

The certificate indicated that one Mothusi Bile who had never been a board member and not known by Land Board officials counter signed for Ntebang.

Dressed in blue jeans and maroon track top, Rakgagana who seemed unprepared for trial asked the witnesses if they know Mogolodi Rantsetse and Tumelo Edwin Rakgagana (him) and if they had anything they would want to say about the two.

The witnesses said they did not have anything to say about the two men and that was the end of Rakgagana’s cross-examination.

Senior Magistrate Nthabiseng Merafe-Tladi set September 12th, 2019 for continuation of trial.

In the meantime Rakgagana will be locked up in custody.