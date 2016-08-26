Student, 17 charged with murder

A form three student at Mokgalo Junior Secondary School in Lecheng appeared before Palapye Magistrate Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of his cousin who was also his school mate.

The case was however heard in a closed session as the suspect is a juvenile.

It is alleged that a dispute erupted when the suspect called the deceased, Andrew Boitumelo,17, with his home nickname.

This did not go down well with the deceased who told him to stop but the suspect allegedly continued.

The accused started pushing the deceased and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors behind his ear outside the school’s Design and Technology laboratory.

Boitumelo was rushed to Lecheng clinic where he was certified dead upon arrival.

The two are from Mathakola village in Tswapong North and were boarding at Mokgalo JSS.

Court referred him to social workers for assessment and study of his background before the case continues.

The two families declined to comment but they have reportedly made peace and will share the funeral costs.