Steve Harvey looking to promote local arts

Popular comedian and radio joc Steve Harvey is in the country as per the invitation of President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The American superstar revealed he would be looking to promote the local arts during his short stint in Botswana.

Harvey, 62, and his entourage arrived in the country on Monday and as part of the visit, the showbiz icon toured the mass media complex in Gaborone.

“I have seen so much potential that just needs to be dusted up a little bit. I am here to ask you to work with me so that we can add a little bit of the Steve dust and sell it to them (Hollywood), they will pay us millions!” noted the visibly impressed veteran.

“I am all about the money game because I have been here for about 35 years and I know the in and outs of the money game,” he continued, adding Botswana’s creative industry was blessed with an abundance of raw talent.

The popular actor, who was also in the country last November at the invitation of Debswana, further said, “No one can tell Botswana stories better than you. I will not sit here and tell you that I can tell them better than you. All I will do is add a little bit of dust to make it up to par with the international and Hollywood level.”

Meanwhile after surprising local Deejay and Radio personality DJ Goveiya, Harvey was quick to praise the local musician, comparing him to Ghanaian presenters.

“He has personality and that is important. Radio personalities these days think they can just play music, hit after hit. But that does not set you apart from the rest. The next radio station could be playing the exact same music; it is the personality that sets you apart. We need to invest in our radio personalities because people tune into the radio to hear what that personality has to say, what he thinks about a certain political agenda,” Harvey advised.