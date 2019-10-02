A 34-year-old Shashemooke man was arraigned before Francistown Chief Magistrate Dlamini Ngandu for the murder of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

According to court papers, Keolopile Melodi Makhura allegedly killed Bame Tebelelo on September 23rd and dumped her body in an abandoned house.

Makhura then went on hiding until he was arrested on Thursday at his home village, Letlhakane.

State prosecutor, Kelebonye Matsapa, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person in custody as investigations were still at an initial stage.

“We are yet to collect statements from the witnesses so if he be released on bail he might temper with the witnesses or evidence,” said Matsapa.

He added that the matter was a serious one that could attract capital punishment. “The accused person has shown that if released on bail he may not show up for trial,” added prosecutor Matsapa.

Magistrate Ngandu then postponed the matter to the 28th of September this year.

Uncle to the deceased mother, Bonani Kobee told The Voice he heard that the accused and the deceased’s mother had a misunderstanding on Sunday evening and the mother fled from home.

“I don’t know what else transpired but the police were alerted about the missing Bame on Monday morning this week. “They came and helped with the search to no avail. Bame’s body was only found in the late afternoon at around 4pm dumped in the mud house where no one stays.

“Makhura also tore Chenesani’s clothes intentionally after killing her daughter. It is hurting; even now I don’t believe she is gone. Bame was a shy and meek child who was very respectful. I wonder why that man chose to kill her,” concluded the uncle.

Bame was doing standard 6 at Shashemooke primary school. She was buried on Sunday at Setambole ward in Shashemooke.