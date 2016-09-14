Stanbic launches Platinum Credit Card

Stanbic Bank Botswana Private Banking clients will now enjoy a premium lifestyle of elegance, convenience and enhanced experience that comes with the launch of the new Platinum Credit Card.

This Platinum Credit Card is accepted worldwide on Point of Sale, online and on all ATMs with Visa logos.

The Platinum Card was launched before key stakeholders yesterday (13th September) at Gaborone International Convention Centre.

“We value the ever-changing and indeed varying needs and demands of the different segments within our customer portfolio, and are constantly working towards anticipating these. The Platinum Credit Card offering has been developed in line with a view towards helping satisfy a more premium lifestyle of our Private Banking and clientele,” commented Sabrina Mahlalela, Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of Private Banking.

The Platinum Credit Card, developed in conjunction with Visa, grants an equally high status, premium offering.

The card opens the doors towards premium products developed to meet Private Banking client needs and aspirations.

The Platinum Credit Card offers greater convenience to our customers who travel quite often and need easy, uninterrupted access to cash.

Key benefits of the Platinum Credit Card include, but are not limited to: Priority Pass, another card that gives you access to 850 airport lounges worldwide, Global Cardholders Assistance Services (basic benefits) and Medical and Legal Referral, Purchase Protection & Extended Warranty and Access to Nthula Lounge at Sir Seretse Khama Airport.

In addition, Cardholders can also enjoy discounts on various selected goods and services from 16 local partners.

“Supporting our valued clientele in wealth creation and enhanced convenience are key objectives for us as Stanbic Bank, and this is yet another testament to that fact. As Batswana continue to grow their money, earning a much deserved platinum status, it is only fitting that we offer them convenient solutions such the Stanbic Bank Platinum Credit Card. We’re pleased to be able to help celebrate their platinum status and to continue to move them forward,” concluded Mahlalela.