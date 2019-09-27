Spring blooms in Palapye

The changing seasons will be out in full force in Palapye this Saturday as the Palapye Spring Fest bursts into town.

The event, which takes place at the scenic Nikau’s Farm, has attracted an impressive line-up bursting with big names.

Indeed, there will be a steady flow of talent on show, with Franco & Afro Music, VeeMampeezy, Bramaboi, Ban T, Veezo View and Chrispin all scheduled to perform.

Tickets, available at selected Liquorama stores, are selling for P150 general whereas VIP will set you back P500.