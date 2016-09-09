Sports expo on the horizon

Batswana can look forward to one of the country’s biggest-ever sporting events, with over 100 exhibitors showcasing their respective talents in 22 different sporting codes.

The Sports Expo 2016 is slated for November 5th and its founder, Mpho Mooka explained that its mandate is to create an atmosphere of engagement amongst those involved in sport.

Outlining what the day involves, Mooka said, “We will have exclusive demonstrations, sports clinics and other activities mostly relating to training equipment and services. The expo will truly be an international platform for sports related brands in products and services, which can also aid them in connecting with sports consumers from all over the country.”

According to Mooka, the inaugural event will emphasise the value of promoting wellbeing within the workplace.

He stressed that investing in health and fitness is essential for ongoing business success.

“At the end of the day, we want sports professionals, coaches, administrators and business to have a common meeting place. It’s through such events that we are able to create greater value in our sports, which will ultimately lead to better development and increased professionalism within all codes,” he said.

Mooka further revealed that they have a sports magazine, which will team up with Sports Africa for the exciting upcoming project.

He explained that the two’s core objective will be to connect job seekers intent on working in the sports industry with the relevant sports employers.

Sports Africa primarily focus on South Africa but are slowly expanding their boundaries to the rest of the continent, hence their interest in Botswana.

“Work In Sports Africa will lists all levels of job opportunities within the sports industry, including sports internships, entry level sports jobs, sports management, and executive level positions,” said Mooka.