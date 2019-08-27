Spending over P50 000 in political campaigns is illegal- IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set to file charges against any political candidates who will spend more than P50 000.00 in campaigns for this year’s general elections.

Chief elections officer, Jacob Motlhanka, told Maun East and Maun West candidates this week during a sensitization workshop for prospective candidates, returning officers and senior police officers in Maun.

“Exceeding the maximum amount for election expenses is an offence which can attract a prison term or a charge,” explained Motlhanka to candidates who in response murmured in protest.

But it is the law, which was set to protect against abuse of monetary power at election time and promote fair representation and level the political field.



According to the electoral law, soon after the announcement of the writ for elections, the counting begins and each candidate is mandated by law to account and file their returns to IEC after elections.

Every candidate is required by law to submit their returns of campaign expenditure, otherwise they will not be allowed to sit or vote in either Parliament of council until they submit their returns.

“Every candidate of an election is required to render a report of his election expenses in the form prescribed by the secretary, within 90 days after release of results. The report has to show, all paid expenses, unpaid and undisputed expenses, disputed expenses and the source of his or her finances,” explained

“At the elapse of 90 days, the returning officer must report to the attorney general candidates who have not submitted returns. The returns shall remain in custody of the returning officer for six months from date of receipt, whereupon any person may inspect them and can make copies for P20 per return,” Motlhanka further explained.

Some of the candidates said the motive of IEC”s sudden turn to implement the law which has been there for decades is to intimidate and harass candidates and their sponsors.

However Motlhanka admitted that they have not been implementing this particular provision but that did not mean they were following procedure. “We just want you to be aware that, this will be implemented so that you will do the needful.”

A charge for violation of these provision is a fine of P400 or a six months prison term, or both.