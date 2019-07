South African house music star, Sparks Bantwana will be the main act on Saturday as he makes his maiden appearance at United Lounge in Block 6.

The ‘Qolo Lami’ hit-maker, who specialises in a unique fusion of House-Gqom, will perform alongside the club’s resident Disk Jockeys, DJ Allan Govie and DJ Cee.

Doors open at 2000hrs and P50 gets you in before midnight.