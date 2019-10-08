The Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) will have to stay a bit longer in the acrimonious marriage with BLLAHWU Burial Society after the Gaborone High Court postponed the parties’ case to December.



This was due to the ill health of a witness who was scheduled to testify last Friday.

The two parties have been entangled in a legal battle that has been before the High Court for close to five years.



In the court case, BLLAHWU is seeking a court order to bar BLLAHWU Burial Society from using its goodwill and reputation to advance the society’s products and business.

BLLAHWU argues that in March 2010, it resolved to form a Burial Society for the benefit of its members and was to be run through a management committee which was subordinate to the Central Executive Committee of the union.

“The membership of the burial society was to be open only to members of the Plaintiff and its employees and not to the general public. This meant that the Burial Society was a sub structure of the union and by extension it enjoyed benefits of being a substructure of the union despite it being registered as an independent body under the Societies Act,” argues BLLAHWU in court papers.

The union says that in July 2013 the Executive Committee of the Burial Society unilaterally amended its Constitution by removing the pages within the constitution that subjected it to the control of the union and its Executive Committee.

“This therefore meant that the Burial Society is no longer subject to the authority of the union through the said amendment. The Burial Society continues to this date to enjoy the benefits of being associated with the Union in that it uses the Union’s name in its own name, it brands its products with the Union’s acronym, it uses the Union’s name to recruit members from the Union and in fact represents itself as the Union in its letterhead when communicating with third parties,” the union argues.

Among other benefits, the Union says, deduction code in respect of subscriptions, granting leave by employer to burial society members, provision of transport by the employer for delegates to attend society’s business under mistaken believe that they are the union.

Furthermore, the Union argues that the continued use of the Union name by the burial society is causing confusion amongst members of BLLAHWU and public who deal with the society under the mistaken belief that they are dealing with the union.

Loss of Business

The Union argues that the confusion has resulted in loss of business by the Union since third parties refuse to deal with the Union when they already have agreements with the burial society.

“This has resulted in failure by the Union to establish a burial benefit for its members who refuse to add another benefit as they presume that they already have a funeral benefit under the Union. This has also resulted in the Union suffering extensive damages by losing out in subscription fees, commissions and investment opportunities,” the Union says.

Society hits back

However, the BLLAHWU Burial Society denies the Union’s arguments saying the burial society was established way back when the union was still called Botswana Unified Local Government Service Association (BULGSA)

“Nowhere in the said resolution was it stated that the Defendant was to be formed as it already existed as a separate legal entity having been registered in March 2010 when the trust existed,” the burial society hit back. Furthermore, the society says nowhere in the records is it stated that it was to submit to the Central Executive Committee of BLLAHWU.

The burial society states that its membership is voluntary and only a fraction of Union members joined when the rest are not Union members. “There are members who belong to other unions which the union has no control over. Accordingly, the Union cannot claim to control people who are not its members,” the society states.