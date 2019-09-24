Having dissected the capital last week, The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA turns his attention to five more southern constituencies.

In 2014 the race was between the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

This time the dynamics have evolved with the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) joining the UDC and Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) going solo.

Splinter parties, Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), which will field 18 parliamentary candidates across the country, also enter the fray.

MMATHETHE/MOLAPOWABOJANG

2014 General elections Results

Alfred Madigele

BDP 8283

Moiseraele P. Dibeela UDC 6891

Tiny Kojane BCP 928

NOW

Prince Dibeela- UDC

Dr Edwin Dikoloti- BDP

Themba Tadubana- BPF

The constituency is likely to slip away from BDP.

The fall-out from Dikoloti’s Bulela Ditswe success, where he defeated the incumbent Alfred Madigele, looks set to cost the ruling party dear.

Although Madigele has voiced his support for his vanquisher, the reality on the ground is that his supporters remain upset and are unconvinced by Dikoloti.

The youthful candidate made a rookie mistake by holding his launch in his home village, Digawana.

He should have held it in Mmathethe instead, where he was guaranteed a bigger audience.

His inexperience could count against him as well, as the people are unlikely to put their faith in an unproven.

Whilst BPF have no chance of victory, their presence poses a further dilemma for the embattled Dikoloti as he is likely to lose votes to the BDP splinter party.

It won’t be many but it could prove the difference! For his part, Dibeela has run a solid campaign, including penetrating BDP structures.

Having lost out to Madigele by 1, 392 votes last time round, the UDC man will be confident he has the numbers to complete the turn around.

Although he lacks support from some sections of the Botswana National Front, particularly the Fear Fokol brigade, Dibeela’s intensive groundwork should be enough to ensure his triumph come October 23.

PREDICTION: UDC WIN

LOBATSE

2014 General Elections Results

Sadique Kebonang BDP 5485

Ellias Rantleru BCP 534

Nehemiah Modubule UDC 4996

Nehemiah-Mdubule

NOW

Shaffie Pandor – AP

Thapelo Matsheka – BDP

Nehemiah Modubule – BMD

Orapeleng Digga Kakoma – UDC

Kamal Jacob- Independent

An intriguing constituency full of complex dynamics that should make for a fascinating fight.

In the red corner, outgoing MP, Sadique Kebonang is reportedly fuming and feels betrayed by the party for their handling of his issues, including Bulela Ditswe.

Because of this, Kebonang has been sparing in his support of Matsheka.

He had the numbers last time round but it is not a given that his followers will stick with the BDP and vote Matsheka.

The ruling party’s candidate is financially stable but then again buying power is nothing new here.

Traditionally a BNF stronghold, the umbrella could lose crucial votes to BMD after Modubule’s switch from UDC.

Although he has been dismissed as past he sell-by date, it would be foolish to write-off the veteran politician, who still has a big part to play.

PREDICTION: NARROW BDP WIN

GOODHOPE/MABULE

2014 General Elections Results

Kgosi Lotlamoreng II UDC 6152

Eric Molale BDP 4372

Eric-Molale

Comfort Maruping BCP 385

NOW

Eric Molale- BDP

Dr Patrick Dibera Molutsi- UDC

Tumisang Letlakana- AP

Mo ipolaye ga a le lelwe.

BDP shot itself in the foot by ‘forcing’ Fankie Motsaathebe to step down from the party’s primary elections.

Motsaathebe’s treatment is similar to what happened to the late Gomolemo Motswaledi.

With Motsaathebe, BDP was guaranteed a win.

Instead it will go to the polls with Molale, who lacks appeal.

Despite being humbled in 2014, tasting defeat by 1, 780 votes, Molale has not changed his tactics.

He remains as stubborn and uncooperative as ever.

The BDP’s campaign in the area has not gained any momentum.

However, the same cannot be said about Molutsi.

Although new in active politics, he has made inroads and is approachable. Again, AP is a non-factor.

PREDICTION: UDC WIN

RAMOTSWA

2014 General Elections Results

Samuel Rantuana BCP 7307

Odirile Motlhale BDP 6689

Gaontebale R. Mpafe UDC 2412

Joseph T. Sorinyane Independent 1398

NOW

Samuel Rantuana- UDC

Boniface Mabeo- AP

LefokoMoagi- BDP

Having secured the constituency with the BCP, who of course were out of the umbrella five years ago, Rantuana now has the extra support of the UDC to call upon.

He remains popular – indeed it is difficult to see any other outcome besides Rantuana retaining his seat.

Whilst the past BDP candidate, Odirile Motlhale has given his backing to new boy Moagi, it is unlikely to be enough.

There is BDP harmony in the constituency but the coalition has formidable numbers.

PREDICTION: UDC WIN

GABANE/MMANKGODI

2014 General Elections Results

Pius Mokgware UDC 7155

Pius-Mokgware

Lesedi P. Mmusi BDP 6833

Nthusang M. Dibe BCP 3056

NOW

Pius Mokgware- AP

Lesedi Mmusi- BDP

Moreetsi Gomang- UDC

This is one of the constituencies that caused a rift within the umbrella.

Initially it was given to BMD as the incumbent’s but when Mokgware left to join AP, UDC had a hole to fill.

BMD were then booted out of the coalition, with BNF and BCP both desperate to represent the UDC.

After a lengthy deliberation BNF eventually got the nod, much to the BCP’s displeasure.

Back in 2014, the UDC had numbers; the same cannot be said now!

Similarly, Mokgware will struggle to attract the same support as he did at the last elections.

He goes in as incumbent; he also goes in as underdog.

Having been heavily backed by the armed forces last time round it remains to be seen if the military can shoot him to victory again.

One thing is for sure, they will not be voting for an Ian Khama-backed UDC.

The bulk of the army boys want nothing to do with their former commander.

This gives Mmusi a chance.

Having narrowly lost out last time round, the BDP stalwart knows the area well and remains consistent.

The constituency lies close to President Masisi’s home village, Moshupa, which could prove an additional factor.

PREDICTION: BDP WIN