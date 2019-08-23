Shanti’s new low
Shanti Lo

Local musician Shanti Lo was spotted causing quite the scene at an upmarket hotel recently.

Well Shaya knows Shanti to be quite the diva but there is a time and place for certain shenanigans.

The eccentric superstar apparently tripped and took a tumble at the hotel.

The jazz muso allegedly confronted the staff, eventually demanding a free massage as compensation for his troubles!

Come on Shanti Lo is that all you’re worth, a free massage, surely you could have aimed a bit higher!

By the way, Shaya would be happy to offer you services as a masseuse, free of charge of course!

