Shanti’s new low

Local musician Shanti Lo was spotted causing quite the scene at an upmarket hotel recently.

Well Shaya knows Shanti to be quite the diva but there is a time and place for certain shenanigans.

The eccentric superstar apparently tripped and took a tumble at the hotel.

The jazz muso allegedly confronted the staff, eventually demanding a free massage as compensation for his troubles!

Come on Shanti Lo is that all you’re worth, a free massage, surely you could have aimed a bit higher!

By the way, Shaya would be happy to offer you services as a masseuse, free of charge of course!