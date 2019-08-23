Shanti’s new low

Local musician Shanti Lo was spotted causing quite the scene at an upmarket hotel recently.
Well Shaya knows Shanti to be quite the diva but there is a time and place for certain shenanigans.
The eccentric superstar apparently tripped and took a tumble at the hotel.
The jazz muso allegedly confronted the staff, eventually demanding a free massage as compensation for his troubles!
Come on Shanti Lo is that all you’re worth, a free massage, surely you could have aimed a bit higher!
By the way, Shaya would be happy to offer you services as a masseuse, free of charge of course!
Leave a Reply