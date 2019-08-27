Accused Mogoditshane ‘combikillers’ slapped with fresh charge

The four men accused of murdering a Mogoditshane combi driver and robbing numerous passengers are facing further jail time after the prosecution added another robbery charge against them.

26-year-old Joseph Bohelo,LethataTebatsoLesole, Ravern Mogapaesi and Goldman Tiroyamodimo Nkunga – all aged 23 – appeared again for mention before Broadhurst Magistrate Court this week.

Acting jointly and in concert, the quartet are said to have stabbed one Wilson Chiundo to death on 11 July in Mogoditshane.

The Zimbabweancombi driver was allegedly butchered after coming to the aid of a woman the four men werereportedly attempting to rob.

Despite learning they would face another charge – using violence to rob one Precious Kgosietsile of a handbag valued at P150, a food container worth P15 and P50 cash –the suspected killers appeared relaxed during their brief court appearance.

Indeed, the seemingly unfazed accused could be overhead outside court flirting openly with their female friends and expressing their ‘hunger’ for sex.

“Ga wa thwahalela go yakwa. Gawathwahalela sex keraa go yaakwa, (Don’t you miss sex, you know what I mean),” one of the ladies asked.

To which one of the murder accused immediately responded, “Wena o akanya jang ele gore? O tle go ntlhola monna (loosely translated as: What do you think? You should come visit me in jail).”

It was a response that had the women giggling uncontrollably.

However, sex (at least with a female) is set to be in short supply for the four men in the up-coming months.

The presiding Magistrate, Gaseitsiwe Tonoki referred the matter to 2 September, when the case is expected to be referred to the High Court for trial.

The four men will remain in remand until then.

As well as murder, the suspects are accused of robbing one Tlalelo Madoko of P300 cash and a black jacket valued at P150.

At the time of the robbery they were allegedly violent towards the victim.

On the third count the quartet is alleged to have robbed one Mpho Rankwae of a black Huawei GR3 phone valued at P2,000, using violence on the said victim.