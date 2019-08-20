After spending two years behind bars awaiting trial, a man who allegedly strangled his wife to death for denying him sex, breathed freely this week after he was granted bail by a Molepolole Magistrates court.

Lady luck smiled on the 61-year-old Gomotsegang Kgeresi as Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi, granted him bail with lighter conditions after he failed to meet the initial conditions following his incarceration two years ago.

The initial conditions required Kgeresi to provide two sureties binding themselves with the sum of P3000.00 each, but no one came forth to assist him.

Magistrate Rammapudi who was concerned that the matter had taken too long to go to trial due to delay by the prosecution, this week considered Kgeresi’s circumstances and granted him a P3000.00 conditional bail.

He was also ordered to report to Molepolole police fortnightly on Mondays effective August 19th, 2019.

Kgeresi is accused of murdering his wife, 43-year-old Khutsafalo Kegopotswe, by strangling her with a red scarf and shoving his underwear down her throat.

The deceased was discovered by her 17-year-old son in the wee hours of Thursday morning of September 14th, 2017 lying motionless in the one-roomed tin house she shared with her husband, covered with a blanket on the floor near her bed.

The neighbours also found the deceased wearing a t-shirt and her underwear at the ankles with her legs wide open.

Kgeresi had confessed to the police that he murdered his wife because she refused to have sex with him for two months.

The couple were married under customary law earlier in 2017.

The case continues and Kgeresi will appear for mention on September 17th, 2019.