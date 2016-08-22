Biust top official suspended for sexually assaulting female students

Sordid details of an alleged ‘sex for marks’ scheme at Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) have landed the institution’s Director of Registry Services in hot soup as he was this week slapped with a suspension letter.

Herod Lebopo Hlomani’s alleged penchant for sex came to light recently when he reportedly called a female member of student representative council to his office and proposed love to her before forcibly fondling her breasts and attempting to kiss her.

Hlomani could neither confirm nor deny the allegations when contacted for a comment but instead asked this reporter to hold the story until next week.

When it was put across to him that it was not possible, the accused who was speaking in a hushed tone asked to be given time to respond and later referred all questions to his superiors.

Hlomani’s latest victim is said to have bolted out of his office after the sexual assault and reported the matter to other staff members who advised her to make a formal complaint.

According to sources close to the matter, after the formal complaint, that was when other two victims came out to report the director.

Information reaching The Voice is that Hlomani allegedly has a habit of summoning girls to his office.

“Students will abide thinking it is something related to their studies only for the topic to change once inside the office.”

He allegedly tells his victims that as Chief Examiner, Results Publisher and head of students’ registration he has powers to change their marks if they give in to his demands or make life difficult for them if they turn him down.

Other students are said to have given into his demands only for him to renegade on his promise of awarding them higher marks.

The source said it looks like more girls are planning to come out too hence the suspension last week to keep him far from school activities.

“At first they were afraid to come out because he is always angry at all students and they are afraid of him,” added a source from the school.

Director of Communication and Public Affairs Keoagile Rafifing refused to comment on the matter adding that in accordance with their policy, the contractual agreement between an employer and employee is not privy to a third party.