The family of Golesedi Dylan Washington Taylor, the controversial leader of fringe political party, Honour for Batswana (HB), is concerned for his sanity.

This follows a series of offensive outbursts Taylor made on social media against other local political leaders, including President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Speaking to Okavango Voice, the politician’s brother Gaonyadiwe Taylor said simply, “We are in the process of taking him to a Psychologist. As a family we believe he maybe in need of that test.”

He explained they would only have a definite answer regarding Taylor’s psychological health in a month’s time.

The outspoken HB President found himself in trouble with the law last week, when a team of Serious Crime Police officers travelled from Gaborone to question the Maun man over a Facebook post in which he insulted the country’s leadership.

In the post, Taylor suggested the country’s youngest female Minister, Bogolo Kenewendo, was elevated to that level through sexual favours, which he termed, ‘seropemperekela’.

Kenewendo reported the matter to the police, as confirmed by the Police Public Relation’s Officer, Dipheko Motube.

“The 36-year-old was brought in for questioning following a complaint from the Minister. The case has been opened against the man of Moeti ward in Maun and it is still under investigation,” Motube disclosed.

Taylor’s fascination with sex is well documented.

In 2016 he claimed to have invented a sex-machine, although it seems this idea has since fizzled out.

However, one of his campaign strategies,‘KwaLeratong’, advocates for the creation of employment through the sex industry.

“Amazing isn’t it, how such a small thing can create miracles! Bottom line is, hate it or love it, the sex industry has got many jobs.”

He remains adamant that the industry could boom, but only if the country and its leadership are open-minded towards it.

“Indirectly love and sex push the tourism industry sector. No man books a hotel room to sleep in it alone; you book it to impress a woman. You need sex and love for fashion – we dress to look great for the opposite sex – marketing and others. Sex and love go hand in hand with alcohol and entertainment industry and we know how those create jobs too.”

Taylor envisions Botswana as a sex destination with both men and women involved as sex marketers and workers.

“There will be lots of jobs, I can’t even count. Even women who are too ugly to be prostitutes will be involved in ghost sex– a kind of sex whereby ugly women are decorated to make them more beautiful and more delicious than they are in real life. So every Motswana will be rich because of sex and the love business,” he has said in the past.

Taylor also made headlines last month after disrupting a political debate in Maun, forcing his way to the podium and grabbing a mike from one of the panelists.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) maintains his party is not registered for this year’s general elections.

For his part, Taylor insists he has the right to take part in the public debates in order to get his messages across.