Seretse/Nkaigwa’s night meeting gets tongues wagging

Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Vincent Seretse is under fire from his party members, who are accusing him of de-campaigning their Secretary General, Mpho Balopi.

Rumours of his alleged deception were sparked last week after he was seen in the company of Balopi’s opponent, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Gaborone North candidate, Haskins Nkaigwa.

The two were spotted having evening drinks at Rhapsody’s restaurant in Gaborone. They were in the company of a Chinese man, believed to be a potential investor.

According to a source from Tsholetsa, Seretse’s ‘beef’ with Balopi dates back to his defeat in Botswana Democratic Party’s primary elections for Lentsweletau-Mmopane, when he lost out to Wilhemina Makwinja.

The insider claims Seretse remains upset at the way BDP conducted its Bulela Ditswe elections.

“He put all the blame on Balopi and the best revenge is helping Nkaigwa, who has a better chance of defeating Balopi, with funds.”

The source further claimed that the night meeting was one of many encounters between the two.

However, Seretse dismissed the allegations, insisting Nkaigwa was merely introducing him to an investor.

“We were supposed to have met during the day but I delayed since I was coming from Palapye and he too came late. That is why we ended up meeting at night. It was not that late, as people may put it, but around 1900 and 2000hrs!”

Seretse maintained he has nothing against the party’s SG nor anyone within the BDP.

“I am not campaigning for opposition, I am BDP.” Meanwhile, BDP’s Communications and International Relations Sub Committee Chairperson, Kentse Banks confirmed they were aware of the picture but not the agenda of the meeting.

“We have seen the picture circulating on social media but since we don’t have the agenda of that gathering, we will not comment on it,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from both Nkaigwa and Balopi failed as their phones were off at the time of going to print.