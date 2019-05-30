Local band, Sereetsi and The Natives’ Friday performance at the MTN Bushfire Festival in eSwatini is receiving raving reviews from fans across the continent.

Snippets of the live performance on the band’s Facebook page have been hailed by both local and foreign music lovers. The band’s front man Tomeletso Sereetsi told The Voice that they have received awesome feedback from music lovers and festival curators across Africa.

“We killed it. This was probably the biggest performance ever,” Sereetsi said.

The lead vocalist and guitarist said his plan is to be an international world music act.

“The dream is taking shape, one day at a time, one international festival at a time,” Sereetsi said.