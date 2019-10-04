Sereetsi & the Natives live DVD

Sereetsi & The Natives will on Saturday October 5, 2019 record a live DVD and CD at Maitisong Theatre at Maruapula School.

The award winning international act will share the stage with the ever electrifying Old Naledi traditional dance troupe Mafitlhakgosi.

The lead singer Tomeletso Sereetsi was this week in a tour of Switzerland after another impressive debut performance at the MTN Bushfire in eSwatini back in May.

Their performance received rave reviews from fans across the continent.

For the historic live DVD and CD shoot on Saturday, fans are advised to look fashionably African.

A ticket for the event is P200.