Sefalana Hyper Birthday Bonanza came to conclusion this week Thursday with lucky customers walking away with mobile kiosks and cash prizes.

The competition, dubbed ‘Win a mobile kiosk’ began on the 12th of July and ended on the 8th of September this year.

For one to qualify for the competition, they had to simply spend P150 on any participating products, including food, non-foods and liquor and had to be over 18 years of age.

The competition drew to conclusion this week when 28 lucky customers won themselves mobile kiosks each.

Another 28 more won themselves P10, 000 in cash as the second prize while the number prize was P5, 000 which was also won by 28 customers.

Sefalana Group marketing Executive, Reginald Klinck, explained that the Birthday Bonanza is an annual competition which has been ongoing for over 20 years.

“The reason why Sefalana runs this competition on an annual basis is to give back to the community who are supporting us. It is only through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which we do have a budget for and assist different organizations,” said Klinck.

Unlike other CSR programmes that Sefalana has, Klinck says through the competition, they target the consumers.

“To that, we have given each and everyone a fair chance to win, which is why we do competitions. Over the years they have changed from cars, tractors and this is the second time we are giving away mobile kiosks,” said Klinck.

He says the motive behind giving away mobile kiosks is to encourage people to start small businesses so that they can empower themselves and make a livelihood for themselves.

“Kiosks are 28 in total, 14 of them are mobile kitchens and the other 14 are mobile tuckshops. Apart from mobile kiosks, there were second and third prizes. The second prize was P10, 000 and for 28 stores and 28 for third prize which is P5, 000,” explained Sefalana Marketing Executive.

In cash, the company gave away P420, 000 which will come in vouchers and will be used to buy stock.

“The reason why we don’t give out cash is we want to encourage them to buy stock in Sefalana using vouchers so that they can give start-up in their businesses. Most people who buy in cash and carry’s are those who own some businesses,” Klinck highlighted.

