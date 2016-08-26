Security guard fights off thieves

One killed, three injured

A suspected thief was killed last Wednesday while his accomplices are nursing injuries after a security guard who was manning premises they wanted to break into overpowered them during the scuffle.

The 25-year-old security guard who works for Prevailing security services, was on night duty at Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board offices in Mahalapye when four men armed with knives stormed the building.

They reportedly surrounded the guard room and attacked him.

He fought back and in the process, one of the suspects lost balance, fell on the ground and dropped a knife.

According to Mahalapye Station Commander Superintendent Isaac Mmamadi, the security guard picked up the knife and stabbed the 34-year-old man to death, while the other three were left with open cuts.

Mmamadi said all the suspects are currently in police custody while the deceased’s body at the mortuary awaiting post mortem.

He said no charges will be laid against the security guard as it was self defence.

“Despite that the other suspected thief died, the security guard wont be charged with murder, they could have killed him, who knows,” said Mmamadi.