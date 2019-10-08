MAN ALLEGEDLY HELD LADY’S LEGS AS HIS FRIEND RAPED HER

Letlhakane Police are investigating an unusual case in which a man allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman while his friend held her legs down and watched.

The incident is said to have happened on Independence night after the trio had been drinking together at a bar in the mining town’s Metsiaela ward.

It is alleged that at some point during the night, 35-year-old DimakatsoMolato asked the lady for sex but she refused.

When she eventually retired home, Molato and his mate, KefiwangGarebuisane, 33, are said to have followed her.

At some point on the way, the two men reportedly pounced, dragging the woman back to Molato’s shack, where he allegedly raped her.

Speaking to The Voice, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu, revealed the complainant reported the matter to his office on Tuesday morning.

“We managed to arrest the duo and they will appear before court this Thursday. They are both facing a rape charge since they were acting together,” explained the police chief.

Maphephu revealed this was the 63rd rape incident recorded by his office since the start of the year.

“This is very worrisome!” he concluded.