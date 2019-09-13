Scar pleads for his son

Local rapper and current Yarona FM morning show host, Scar has taken to social media to plead his baby mama to allow him to see his child.

Scar went on a rant about how his baby mama didn’t even invite him to her wedding and that he only got to see her wedding through social media.

I’m not sure why he feels he needed to have been invited but it is wrong to keep a man away from his son.

Shaya knows Scar was not the best of dad’s in the beginning but he deserves to see his son.

Do best by your son madam, let him be with his father.

Meanwhile, Scar you threatened to air out the family, Shaya is more than willing to do that for you.

You have my mail.