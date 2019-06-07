Sasa’s slip of the tongue

Sasa Klaas aka Mmamongwato is one of the most celebrated female rappers in the country.

She is also the daughter of politician and BDP Parliamentary hopeful, Anna Mokgeti so it was no surprise that she performed at her mother’s rally over the weekend.

What caught Shaya’s finely tuned ear, however, was that Sasa Klaas kept calling her mother by her maiden name, Motlhagodi.

If you can’t get your own mother’s name right what hope do the rest of us have Sasa Klaas? What a low blow for your parliamentary hopeful mother.