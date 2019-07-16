Salary negotiations postponed to next year

We don’t want to shock people with unsustainable figures- Tsogwane

President Slumber Tsogwane has announced that there will be no salary negotiations in this financial year, dashing hopes of thousands of public servants.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at Tsholetsa house in Gaborone, Tsogwane who is also Botswana Democratic Party Chairman said that government didn’t want to shock people by mentioning figures that cannot be sustainable.

Taking a swipe at the UDC minimum wage proposition, Tsogwane said, “We hear people talking of P3000 minimum wage but, we will keep on increasing salaries gradually. We don’t want to shock people by giving figures that will not be sustainable. We have already made an unprecedented double digit increment early his year.”

He mentioned that salary negotiations have been closed and will only be opened next year.

Tsogwane’s announcement was contradicting what president Masisi had promised to public servants on May Day in Francistown concerning negotiations to improve working conditions, which he had said were to be finalized by end of June and result in workers smiling all the way to the bank.

Tsogwane categorically stated that government was not going to engage in salary negotiations or make a promise to increase salaries in an already struggling economy.

“We have a budget deficit and people should not confuse PEMANDU (A consultancy firm, which made recommendations on how to adjust public servants salaries effectively) with salary hikes.

PEMADU is simply a tripartite agreement whose aim is to address issues of salaries and conditions of work,” he said.

Tsogwane further stated that government did however not disown PEMANDU and hoped that the negotiations will be carried on as time goes on.

“We are fully committed to it and it is unfortunate that a third party that we are discussing with has not been forthcoming. We had hoped to have closed the chapter by June.”

He explained that when going into salary negotiations next year, they would be starting from seven to ten percent depending on how the economy will be performing then

The VP pleaded with workers not to be jealous of members of Botswana Defense Force and Botswana Police Service whose salaries were drastically increased.

“Soldiers and police’s conditions of services are different from others and they had to be handled differently.

Sectors do differ from each other and there is nothing wrong with what happened.”