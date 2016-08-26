Bus driver whipped for assault

Chief Alfred Dihutso of Mogoditshane kgotla on Tuesday ordered that a bus driver, 28-year-old Joseph Matsila be given three strokes on his bare buttocks for assaulting a fellow motorist.

Matsila assaulted a 28-year-old teacher Ookeditse Polite Mmopi at Moonlight junction in Gaborone on June 23 in a fit of road rage.

According to court records, Matsila was apparently incensed by Mmopi’s failure to give him right of way.

He then got of out the bus and slapped the complainant on the face.

Mmopi told court that Matsila also broke her spectacles.

Mmopi pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded with the court not to send him to prison, as he has a child to look after