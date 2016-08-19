Ringo, Amantle billed for live sessions

The South African Afro Pop maestro Sindile ‘Ringo’ Madlingozi returns to Botswana on August 26 where he is set to mesmerise his legions of fans.

Ringo is one of Africa’s strong vocalists whose music is known in the whole continent.

With the sessions having been on winter break, the show is expected to be filled to capacity as tickets are flying off shelves.

His fans will be treated to some of his best songs such as Sondela, Ndiyagodola, Nkqo Nkqo, Ekuseni and Eyakho.

He will share the stage with an equally strong vocalist in Amantle Brown, whose music has been making air waves in local radio stations.

The ‘Blackmampatile’ hit maker never disappoints whenever she performs, her strong vocals sets her a whole lot apart from many artists.

Her patience and professionalism in music has paid off as she has shared stages with many great musicians.

At the Mascom Live Sessions, her fans will be expecting her to do what she does best and give the best of her performances.

Born Amantle Ntshole before changing to Brown for differentiation and because of her dance moves being similar to that of American artist Chris Brown, Amantle is a profound R&B artist expressing general life experiences through music.

Many though know the Morwa born with her first hit and emotional song Moratiwa. She only has one eight tracked album, ‘Sa Pelo’

Meanwhile, Ringo was born in Gugulethu in 1964 and first attracted national attention when he and his band, Peto, won the Shell Road to Fame music competition in 1986.

Accolades include the South African Music Award for Best Male Vocalist in 1998 and 1999, and the Kora All Africa awards (the continent’s answer to the Grammy’s) for “Best Male Artist: Southern Africa” in 1998 and “Best Male Vocalist: African continent” in 1999.