Show to be headlined by Uhuru

Orange has announced the return of Orange Togetherness Celebrations, the popular nationwide music festival which has rocked Botswana in the past few months in areas such as Maun, Palapye and Tsabong.

The show will be held at Jwaneng Debswana Club on September 2 and will feature artists such as South Africa’s Uhuru, Botswana’s Dramabondi, Orakle, BK Proctor, T.H.A.B.O and Mapetla amongst others.

Tickets for the show are on sale at the Kanye and Jwaneng Liquoramas for only P50 per ticket.

The Orange Togetherness Celebrations tour is one of the key initiatives that Orange is embarking on to nurture local talent, celebrate Botswana’s 50th Independence and celebrate Orange Botswana’s 18th anniversary.

The nationwide celebrations serve to unite Batswana for the whole year in different locations through one powerful medium, music.

According to Orange Botswana’s Public Relations and Foundation Manager, Boga Chilinde-Masebu, music is a universal language that evokes emotions and instil pride in those that connect with the content in each song.

“Orange Botswana has put in over P1 million into the success of the country wide tours with the grand finale set for Tonota in December,” she said.