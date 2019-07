Shaya thinks it is time Botswana Police intensify their patrols and roadblocks to curb the number of alarming accidents.

Some people have a tendency of overloading their vehicles without putting up any warning signs.

The above car was seen driving in Moshupa loaded with wood but there was no sign to warn other road users to be cautious when approaching.

Such a minor negligence can cost a life, be responsible – too many lives are being lost on our roads!