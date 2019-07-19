Reborn Gofa's rhumba release

27-year-old Gofa has announced his presence on the local Rhumba scene with the release of his debut solo single ‘Batswana ka Lethaka’.

The former Zet band member is confident the feel-good track’s lively beat will have audiences on their feet.

“It is a dancing song whereby people use the waist to dance!” stressed the Mochudi native born Gofaone Mfetane, who featured Yannick Disho and Basco Fresh on the record.

The single includes a bonus track, ‘O motsadi wame’ (You are my parent), which Gofa explained is dedicated to all mothers.

“The message it carries is that wherever one goes, the best love they will ever receive is from their mothers,” he said, adding the song includes Les Quadra on the guitar and was mastered at KK Music Production in Gabane by Kudzi Kuma Kili.

For Gofa, the release of his debut single represents redemption of sorts.

Having entered the music industry back in 2008, he recorded an album which he failed to drop.

Disillusioned, he quit the trade, only returning in 2017 when he joined Zet band.

Having found some success with the band, he decided to once again go solo.

“I am working on my second single, which will be released in August then I willl focus on the full album. Music is my passion. In the coming years I wish to see myself performing internationally as they are those who already want me to go global,” maintained the confident youth, who revealed he was inspired by local Rhumba stars Oscar Chakabuya and Melito Zet Ellard to take up music again.