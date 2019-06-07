Raving reviews for toropo ya muka

The fifth edition of the annual Toropo Ya Muka Music Festival (TYM 5.0) has been hailed as one of the best organized music event in the country.

With a 99.9 percent all local line-up, TYM 5.0 still managed to pull an impressive crowd, something that was hailed by music curators and social media influencers alike.

The event headlined by DJ La Timmy, Vee Mampeezy, Han C, Veezo View and Judgement Yard from Zimbabwe is being singled out as yardstick for local music festivals.

One commentator Sidney Baitsile argued that the excuse given by local promoters that local musicians can never pull a big crowd should now be a thing of the past.

Using TYM 5.0 as his reference point, Baitsile wrote on his Facebook wall that now that the show has proved that local entertainers, artists/DJs can fill up a stadium, effort must be made to next kill the biggest stereotype that local music cannot attract people.

“DJs must be encouraged and required to play at least 50 percent local music at parties, clubs, small gigs and big venues,” wrote DJ Sid.

The outspoken legendary DJ who has been at the forefront of the emancipation of local artists for over two decades called on promoters to emulate Colastraw and have faith in local talent.

“We have hits that have never made it to radio, we need to find this music and play it at these festivals,” he added.

When he conceptualized the festival five years ago (2015) Bonno “DJ Colastraw” Ngaka was responding to complaints from Francistown based artists that they rarely get a platform to showcase their talents.

Most complained that they are usually third in the perking order, behind South Africa and Gaborone based artists.

From humble beginnings at Francistown Club, Toropo Ya Muka has been one of the biggest highlights on Francistown’s calendar of events.

The show has over the years turned into one of the most talked about winter events and ranks amongst the biggest events in the country.

In his welcome remarks at the official opening of the Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair, the President Keebine Gobusamang said he was not aware that there was a festival on the same evening they were hosting their Prize Giving dinner.

Gobusamang said there was a need to collaborate to ensure that both the Trade Fair and the music festival lives up to the “Toropo Ya Muka” (the city awakes) mantra.

Like they said in their tag line, it was indeed “A ma levels”. Now ready for TYM 6.0!